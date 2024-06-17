99,000 trees in Sandur forest to face axe

Bengaluru: Ballari's Sandur is set to lose 992 acres of virgin forest for mining amid opposition from the Forest Department, public outcry and a case pending before the High Court of Karnataka for nearly three years.

The project proposed by the Kudremukh Iron Ore Company (KIOCL), which DH wrote about on April 19, 2021, has come to the limelight after Union Heavy Industries and Steel Minister H D Kumaraswamy approved it, essentially giving a green signal for operationalising the mine.

Activists said the development is another blow to the mining-ravaged region and a reflection of the prioritisation of profits over conservation and public health.