<p>Tucked away on the Arabian Sea coast in Uttara Kannada district, Gokarna draws its charm from a distinct dual identity. It is both an ancient temple town revered by pilgrims and a laid-back beach destination that attracts travellers from around the world.</p>.<p>Gokarna, which literally means ‘cow’s ear,’ is home to three major temples: the Maha Ganapati Temple, the Mahabaleshwar Temple and the Tamragauri Temple, along with several others. Near the temples lies Koti Teertha, a large temple tank surrounded by smaller shrines and pillared corridors. Pilgrims take a dip in this sacred pond, believing its waters purify the body and soul, before visiting the temples.</p>.<p>The temple visits usually begin with the Maha Ganapati Temple. According to mythology, a disguised Lord Ganesha tricked the Lankan king Ravana, compelling him to set down the Atmalinga (a linga said to represent the soul of Lord Shiva), ensuring it remained in Gokarna. Thus, devotees offer prayers at the Maha Ganapati Temple, seeking Ganesha’s blessings before proceeding to the Mahabaleshwar Temple. </p>.A tranquil ashrama in Halasuru turns 125.<p>Just a few steps from the beach stands the Mahabaleshwar Temple, the spiritual nucleus of the town, with its austere granite walls and gopuram. Facing the Arabian Sea, this 4th-century temple, built by Mayuravarma of the Kadamba dynasty, showcases the coastal Karnataka style of architecture. An important Shaivite site, it houses the Atmalinga of Lord Shiva on a square Saligrama pedestal. Through a small opening in the pedestal, devotees can glimpse and touch the top of the Atmalinga.</p>.<p>Completing this trio is the Tamragauri Temple dedicated to Goddess Parvati. Smaller and quieter, the temple has intricate stone carvings, and oil lamps that keep glowing at dusk. The soft chants of devotees create an atmosphere of sanctity and calm within the temple.</p>.<p><strong>A paradise of beaches</strong></p>.<p>About 100 metres from the Mahabaleshwar temple lies the main beach of Gokarna, with a broad, sandy shoreline. Pilgrims often combine temple visits with moments of quiet by the shore. Southward, a chain of beaches unfolds for those seeking sun, sea and serenity, beginning with Kudle Beach. Tucked between palm groves and low hills, Kudle is one of Gokarna’s most loved beaches. Wide and softly curved, the beach is lined with modest shacks, and draws morning walkers and yoga enthusiasts.</p>.<p>A few kilometres away is Om Beach, with a shoreline resembling the ‘Om’ symbol. From activities like kayaking, boat rides and occasional dolphin-sighting trips, the beach comes alive with water sports, attracting beachgoers and adventure seekers. Further along lies Half Moon Beach, a small crescent-shaped stretch of sand nestled among cliffs. Accessible only by foot or boat, it is quieter than its neighbouring beaches. At the southernmost end of this chain is Paradise Beach with a rugged yet pristine shoreline. A boat ride to this ‘paradise’ is itself part of an experience, rewarding visitors with a sense of discovery.</p>.Paddy legacy in a coffee landscape.<p>Once a quiet temple town, Gokarna now pulses with a striking contrast, austere at sunrise and electric by sunset. Its temples, beaches, guesthouses, eateries and bustling markets fuel livelihoods while keeping the town’s culture and heritage alive. It reflects a modern India that seeks spirituality and tradition as much as leisure. It is a place where pilgrims cross paths with ‘Gen Z’ backpackers.</p>