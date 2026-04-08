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A coastal town where spirituality meets leisure

Gokarna comes alive in its many moods as Priyan R Naik explores a landscape shaped by mythology, rituals and the sea.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 19:52 IST
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Koti Teertha a vast temple tank in Gokarna is bordered by many temples. Photo by Priyan Naik
Koti Teertha a vast temple tank in Gokarna is bordered by many temples. Photo by Priyan Naik
The Maha Ganapati Temple in Gokarna. Photo by Priyan Naik
The Maha Ganapati Temple in Gokarna. Photo by Priyan Naik
The shacks on Kudle Beach in Gokarna. Photo by Priyan Naik
The shacks on Kudle Beach in Gokarna. Photo by Priyan Naik
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Published 08 April 2026, 19:52 IST
Karnataka NewsUttara KannadaSpectrumGokarna beach

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