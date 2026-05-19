<p>Madikeri: Marthanda, the elephant that was <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/tourist-woman-killed-after-elephant-falls-on-her-at-dubare-camp-in-karnatakas-kodagu-4007139">seriously injured after being attacked by elephant Kanjan</a> at the Dubare Elephant Camp in Kushalnagar, Kodagu district, died on Tuesday.</p><p>Forest officials said Marthanda had sustained severe injuries and was under treatment. However, despite continuous medical care, the elephant did not respond to treatment and succumbed to its injuries, said Range Forest Officer Rakshit.</p>.Karnataka minister orders SOP for safety of tourists in elephant livestock camps after Kodagu death .<p>Kanjan had attacked Marthanda when the latter was being given a bath at the camp and visitors were watching it. In the melee, Marthanda fell on a tourist from Tamil Nadu, Joysi, who later died.</p>