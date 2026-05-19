Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

A day after clash, injured elephant dies at Dubare camp

A woman tourist died after the elephant fell on her during the clash
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 09:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 May 2026, 09:49 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaDubare Elephant Camp.Kodau

Follow us on :

Follow Us