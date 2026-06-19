A day after cross-voting, former minister writes to B Y Vijayendra; seeks action against 'anti-party' elements

<p>Bengaluru: A day after 11 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP </a>and JD(S) MLAs cross-voted in favour of the Congress in the MLC election, former union minister Bhagwant Khuba on Friday wrote to BJP State President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vijayendra">B Y Vijayendra</a> that “supporting those who opposed the party’s candidates in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections” was amongst the reasons for cross-voting.</p><p>In the letter, Khuba said: “There are many incidents which lead to the mindset causing cross voting. It’s no secret that during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, there was opposition (from within) in many constituencies to the party’s candidates. Defending such persons and not initiating any action against them is one of the reasons for cross-voting.”</p><p>The letter comes at a time when a section within the BJP is unhappy with Vijayendra's leadership, and has accused him of taking unilateral decisions without taking everyone together.</p>.Karnataka MLC polls cross-voting: BJP president Nitin Nabin summons state party chief B Y Vijayendra.<p>Khuba is also believed to have lost the Bidar Lok Sabha polls in 2024 due to infighting in the BJP.</p><p>The former minister also noted that some BJP legislators had indicated to their followers that they were shifting party affiliations ahead of the upcoming elections, and that they had behaved in a way that embarrassed the party.</p><p>“Even then, they haven’t been questioned or controlled. For the past three years, several legislators have been making adjustments with Congress and forsaking the party’s ideology for selfish reasons. Since there hasn’t been action against such persons, workers have refrained from party activities, are not participating in any activities or programmes of the party. In many cases, people are being brought on rent and being portrayed as party workers,” Khuba said. </p><p>Khuba urged Vijayendra to act against “anti-party” elements and give opportunities to “honest” persons.</p>