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Homeindiakarnataka

A day after cross-voting, former minister writes to B Y Vijayendra; seeks action against 'anti-party' elements

The letter comes at a time when a section within the BJP is unhappy with Vijayendra's leadership, and has accused him of taking unilateral decisions without taking everyone together.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 13:59 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 13:59 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPKarnataka PoliticsBY Vijayendramlc election

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