A festival of firsts, a revival of grandeur

The text of Sri Manmaharajaravara Vamshavali describes the celebration: “The maharaja was given a holy bath, following wearing of the ‘deeksha vastra’ (ceremonial dress). He wears the ‘kankana’ (holy thread around the wrist) before the idol of Chamundeshwari at the temporary palace in Nazarbad, outside Mysore fort. Then the Maharaja wears the royal dress and leaves for the Mysore Palace, which was in shambles, but with temporary arrangements for the royal court proceedings and puja, inside the fort. He arrives in a palanquin along with soldiers and other staff and offers puja to Rathnasimhasana (gem-studded throne) and bows before it. He receives the seal of ‘shikasara’ and ‘pattada’ (royal) sword and ascends the throne, when a 21-round cannon salute is offered.”