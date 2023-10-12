A festival of firsts, a revival of grandeur

Even though Mysuru Dasara has been celebrated since 1610, festivities started in the city only from 1799. It was held in Srirangapatna, the capital of the then Mysore State, from 1610 to 1799.
Thus, the first Dasara celebration in Mysore city was officiated by Mummadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, then only five years old. The event is documented in ‘Sri Manmaharajaravara Vamshavali’, a book published by the Wadiyars.
Following the fall of Tipu Sultan in 1799, five-year-old Mummadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar was crowned as Maharaja of Mysore State, with Maharani Lakshmammanni as guardian and Poornaiah as dewan.
N Nanjunderaje Urs, writer, scholar and historian, says it would have been just a couple of months after the coronation of Mummadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar that Dasara, a combination of Navaratri and Vijayadashami, began to be celebrated in Mysore city.
Maharani Lakshmammanni was a pious person, who initiated the resumption of Dasara celebrations as the Maharaja was still a child, adds Urs. “Lakshmammanni had seen the celebration of Dasara when Maharaja Immadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar officiated it. During the period of Nanjaraja Wadiyar (1766-1770), Bettada Chamaraja Wadiyar VIII (1770-1776) and Khasa Chamaraja Wadiyar IX (1776-1796), Dasara was either not celebrated or was celebrated as just a ritual. So, Lakshmammanni hoped to revive the tradition that was initiated by Raja Wadiyar I in 1610,” he says.
Grand traditions
The text of Sri Manmaharajaravara Vamshavali describes the celebration: “The maharaja was given a holy bath, following wearing of the ‘deeksha vastra’ (ceremonial dress). He wears the ‘kankana’ (holy thread around the wrist) before the idol of Chamundeshwari at the temporary palace in Nazarbad, outside Mysore fort. Then the Maharaja wears the royal dress and leaves for the Mysore Palace, which was in shambles, but with temporary arrangements for the royal court proceedings and puja, inside the fort. He arrives in a palanquin along with soldiers and other staff and offers puja to Rathnasimhasana (gem-studded throne) and bows before it. He receives the seal of ‘shikasara’ and ‘pattada’ (royal) sword and ascends the throne, when a 21-round cannon salute is offered.”
Later, Dewan Poornaiah, officials and relatives of the Maharaja offered gifts and their respects before being directed to their seats. Attendants holding insignia such as shanka (conch), chakra (wheel), ankusha, hanuma and garuda dwajas stood on both sides of the Maharaja. He was surrounded by ancestral attendants like ‘hogalubataru’ (one who praises and documents the day-to-day developments in the king’s life). Court and army officials lined up before the palace to offer their respects, along with their elephants, horses, camels and weapons.
Caparisoned royal elephants and horses bowed before the Maharaja. They were taken out in a procession to Devaraja Sagara or Doddakere (a now dried-up lake that houses the Karnataka Exhibition Authority’s Dasara Exhibition Grounds).
All those present in the durbar were presented with garlands and ‘thambula’ (betel leaves with arecanut and other ingredients). Later, women of the royal family and relatives offered their respects to the throne and blessed the maharaja. Mummadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar then returned to the Nazarbad Palace.
This was repeated in the evening durbar, with additions like wrestling bouts by jetties (a community of wrestlers). The winners were presented with prizes. Fights between bulls, rams were held, while folk artistes like Garudigas and Dombaru exhibited their talent. Resident Barry Close offered his respects. A five-round cannon salute was offered, as the Maharaja descended the throne and returned to his abode in Nazarbad.
The rituals were repeated on the remaining six days of Navaratri. On Ashtami, Saraswathi Puja was performed, accompanied by musical instruments.
On Mahanavami or the day of Ayudha Puja, arms, armaments and royal animals like elephants, horses and cows were decorated. Not much is written about the first Vijayadashami procession in Sri Manmaharajaravara Vamshavali. However, some description is available of the later Vijayadashami processions. A mural on the second floor of Jaganmohan Palace depicts the Vijayadashami procession or what we know as Jamboo Savari at present, in detail.