A festival of fishing

Kere Bete participants rush towards the venue. DH Photo/Shivamogga Nagaraj
A man puts his catch in his sack during the Kere Bete. DH Photo/Shivamogga Nagaraj
A man poses with the fish he caught in the Chittur Kere Bete. DH Photo/Shivamogga Nagaraj
Participants catch fish during Kere Bete organised at Chittur Lake in Sorab taluk of Shivamogga district. DH Photos/Shivamogga Nagaraj
Participants catch fish during Kere Bete organised at Chittur Lake in Sorab taluk of Shivamogga district. DH Photos/Shivamogga Nagaraj
Published 20 May 2026, 19:00 IST