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Homeindiakarnataka

A festival of fishing

Thousands rushed into the lake at once, turning the calm water muddy within minutes. The scene resembled a battle.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 19:00 IST
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Kere Bete participants rush towards the venue. DH Photo/Shivamogga Nagaraj

Kere Bete participants rush towards the venue. DH Photo/Shivamogga Nagaraj

A man puts his catch in his sack during the Kere Bete. DH Photo/Shivamogga Nagaraj

A man puts his catch in his sack during the Kere Bete. DH Photo/Shivamogga Nagaraj

A man poses with the fish he caught in the Chittur Kere Bete. DH Photo/Shivamogga Nagaraj
A man poses with the fish he caught in the Chittur Kere Bete. DH Photo/Shivamogga Nagaraj
Participants catch fish during Kere Bete organised at Chittur Lake in Sorab taluk of Shivamogga district. DH Photos/Shivamogga Nagaraj
Participants catch fish during Kere Bete organised at Chittur Lake in Sorab taluk of Shivamogga district. DH Photos/Shivamogga Nagaraj
Participants catch fish during Kere Bete organised at Chittur Lake in Sorab taluk of Shivamogga district. DH Photos/Shivamogga Nagaraj
Participants catch fish during Kere Bete organised at Chittur Lake in Sorab taluk of Shivamogga district. DH Photos/Shivamogga Nagaraj
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Published 20 May 2026, 19:00 IST
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