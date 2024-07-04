A memorial marking a king’s anniversary

People from around the state donated money for the silver jubilee festivities. Celebrations included distributing food, school holidays, prayers and parades. An excellent recommendation by the committee, readily accepted by the government, was to direct local governments in districts, towns and villages to plant 44 trees in a thope (orchard) since the king was then 44 years old. The directive suggested adding more trees to the orchard every subsequent year. It is not clear how many towns and villages took up the suggestion, but there are indeed Silver Jubilee Orchards at Hassan and Dharwad.