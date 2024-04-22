'A milestone': Karnataka CM hails SC's 'intervention' to get centre to provide drought relief funds

While hearing the plea on April 8, the apex court had observed: "Let there not be a 'contest' between the Union and the State." The Attorney General and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who were appearing for the centre, had told the bench they would seek instructions in the matter. The petition has also sought to declare that the centre's action in not releasing the financial assistance for drought arrangement as per the NDRF is "ex-facie violative" of the fundamental rights of the people of the state guaranteed under Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution.