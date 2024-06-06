A post-script for a palace built for a princess

At the same time as the Mysore Palace was being built, mansions were planned for each of the three princesses too. Archival correspondence suggests that Irwin may also have been the architect of Karanji Mansion. Certainly, the regent queen was closely involved in this process, too. Plans and designs were shared and discussed between Irwin, the regent queen and the Dewan for at least a year before the construction of Karanji Mansion began in 1902. But tragedy struck in late 1904 when Krishnajammanni died of tuberculosis. Karanji Mansion was completed around 1914 at a cost of Rs 4.29 lakh, and it was occupied by the second princess’ family.