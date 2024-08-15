A revered visitor at Harapanahalli

The single-storeyed stone building, with sloping Mangalore-tiled roofs, is quite typical of schools built by the colonial administration. The building is symmetrical, with a central projection and rooms on either side. Rooms are all high-ceilinged with ventilators. A wide lean-to verandah wraps around the entire building, held up by simple square pillars that have now been painted in the colours of the national flag. There is very little by way of flourish, save for a modestly decorative eave board (also called a fascia). And yet, the building has a certain charm.