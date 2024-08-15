A revered visitor at Harapanahalli

There is almost no corner of the country that has not been touched by Gandhi and his ceaseless struggle for social justice.
In Harapanahalli, a town about 40 km north of Davanagere, the Government Junior College building stands as a tangible manifestation of memories of the Mahatma. In early 1934, Gandhi toured parts of Karnataka, campaigning against untouchability. He was accompanied by other freedom fighters from Bellary, including Tekur Subramanyam.
On March 2, Gandhi set off from Haveri and visited Ranebennur, Harihara, Davanagere and Duggavathi before he reached Harapanahalli. Huge crowds greeted him everywhere.
In Harapanahalli, local freedom fighters joined him in a procession along the town’s main road. They presented him with funds raised for the welfare of Dalits. From Harapanahalli, Gandhi went onwards to Sandur where he spent the night, stopping at several places along the way before he got there.
Local lore, however, states that Gandhi arrived in Harapanahalli late in the evening on March 2, and stayed the night in this building.
The Junior College was originally called the Board High School, because it was established and managed by the District Board. Harapanahalli was then a part of the Bellary district and fell under the Madras presidency.
A small plaque on the front wall states that the school was inaugurated by W E Jardine in 1891. This makes it one of the earliest government schools in the region. Jardine was a British administrator, who was then serving as Acting Head Assistant Collector of Bellary district. Many years later, Jardine was appointed the British Resident of Gwalior.
Jardine’s involvement gives this school a connection (admittedly tenuous) with another pan-Indian phenomenon: His nephew was Douglas Jardine, the cricketer famous for introducing ‘bodyline’ bowling. The cricketer retired from international test cricket the year Gandhi visited the Harapanahalli school.
Typical features
The single-storeyed stone building, with sloping Mangalore-tiled roofs, is quite typical of schools built by the colonial administration. The building is symmetrical, with a central projection and rooms on either side. Rooms are all high-ceilinged with ventilators. A wide lean-to verandah wraps around the entire building, held up by simple square pillars that have now been painted in the colours of the national flag. There is very little by way of flourish, save for a modestly decorative eave board (also called a fascia). And yet, the building has a certain charm.
In 1925, the school was expanded by adding an annexe. This time, M Gopalaswami Mudaliar, an advocate and president of the Bellary District Board, did the honours. The annexe, also built in stone, was constructed to the rear of the first building, creating a lovely courtyard-like space between them.
It is in one of the rooms in the newer block that Gandhi is said to have spent some time. Such is the regard for him that ever since, people take off their footwear when entering this room. The obvious pride in the Gandhi connection is a testament to the profound impact he had on people across the country.
Some years ago, the then local MLA, M P Ravindra, suggested converting this room into a Gandhi Memorial Hall. A large statue of Gandhi now dominates the room. The black schist statue, sculpted by M Sanjitha, shows a smiling Gandhiji sitting relaxed against a bolster. Artwork on the wall, also all in stone, shows Gandhi with Kasturba, conferring with Nehru, leading the Dandi March, spinning khadi, and so on.
School teachers informed us that the memorial attracts groups from other schools in the region. Taluk and district-level functions on Independence Day are usually held in the courtyard between the two school buildings (now almost covered by a shed).
Several new buildings have been added to the school, which now houses both a pre-university section and a high school.
Unfortunately, while the Gandhi Memorial Hall appears well-maintained, the older building looks forlorn. Though the structure seems structurally sound, the broken windows and the plants growing on the roof betray a lack of maintenance. As we march ahead a free country, one hopes we also pay attention to the built heritage that we have inherited that preserves so many memories and stories.
(Meera Iyer is the author of ‘Discovering Bengaluru’ and the Convenor of INTACH Bengaluru Chapter.)