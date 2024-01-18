A school on the screen

Heggadahalli Government High School, 10 km from Mysuru’s Nanjangud town, is pioneering innovative practices that can serve as an inspiration to other schools. The students periodically broadcast their learnings and achievements through their own YouTube channel, aptly titled ‘Namschool TV’.
The channel currently has more than 900 subscribers, and a total of 102 videos. The first episode of Namschool TV, uploaded on July 9, 2022, has 2,617 views, with reports on tributes to theatre director Peter Brook and other issues.
A more recent August 2023 episode which features a dance by the students has the highest number of views – more than 3,700. An older video comes close, featuring a science play titled ‘Carbon Loka’ based on the periodic table. The play won the fourth prize in a state-level competition, and its script was adjudged as the best.
Kusuma, a former student, proposed the name ‘Namschool TV’ for the channel when she was in Class 10. She says, “Earlier, even though our activities used to be filmed, the videos were not easily available.”
Kusuma describes how the initiative began, when at the beginning of the academic year, a video of the students working in the kitchen garden of the school was posted in their WhatsApp group. Much to their surprise, the clip had been edited in the format of a news segment. “We thought that it had appeared on some TV channel and asked our drama teacher Santhosh Guddeyangadi. The discussion led to the planning and weekly posting of the videos of our school on a YouTube channel,” says Kusuma. Now, other classes and younger students are involved in making, posting and sharing the videos.
The drama teacher, Santhosh, says he used to post short videos on a personal YouTube channel titled ‘Makkalangadi’ since 2017. “To inspire interest among the students, I began editing videos of their plays and projects in the form of a news broadcast and shared it with them. The students were excited. It looked like it would encourage them to participate in the activities of the school. So, we have sustained the channel with updates every Saturday,” he says.
Various efforts
Credit: Special Arrangement
The broadcast has helped chronicle several of the school’s unique campaigns around waste management and conservation.
Headmaster A M Lingaraju expresses his appreciation for the creativity of the teachers and students. He recalls the ‘Nimma kasa nimage’ campaign, in particular. During this campaign, the students collected chocolate and biscuit wrappers that were littered around their localities and returned them to the respective multinational companies for recycling. The initiative was lauded by then Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar in 2020. Lingaraju adds that a few of the companies also appreciated the efforts of the children to highlight the role of single-use plastics in the garbage menace.
“Our plays, mainly based on science and math, directed by Santhosh, have received a good response in competitions and also on social media,” the headmaster adds.
The school was started in 1996. Recently, the efforts of the teachers and students have been drawing attention and winning laurels. They have also gone a long way in enabling students and their families to adopt good practices.