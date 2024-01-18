A school on the screen

Kusuma describes how the initiative began, when at the beginning of the academic year, a video of the students working in the kitchen garden of the school was posted in their WhatsApp group. Much to their surprise, the clip had been edited in the format of a news segment. “We thought that it had appeared on some TV channel and asked our drama teacher Santhosh Guddeyangadi. The discussion led to the planning and weekly posting of the videos of our school on a YouTube channel,” says Kusuma. Now, other classes and younger students are involved in making, posting and sharing the videos.