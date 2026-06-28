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Homeindiakarnataka

A silent monsoon for the Western Ghats’ frogs

̌Frogs are considered bioindicators because they are among the first species to respond to environmental disturbances. As both predators and prey, they play a vital role in the food chain.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 00:51 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 00:51 IST
Karnataka NewsmonsoonKarnatakaWestern Ghats

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