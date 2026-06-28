A silent monsoon for the Western Ghats’ frogs

<p>Hubballi: The rainfall deficit this year is having a significant impact on the life cycle of frogs. Researchers and citizen scientists have observed limited or no reproductive activity among common species such as the Indian bullfrog, common Indian toad and common skittering frog. </p><p>They also fear that prolonged dry season could adversely affect populations of species endemic to the Western Ghats, including the Malabar tree toad, night frogs and bush frogs. </p>.<p>Frogs are considered bioindicators because they are among the first species to respond to environmental disturbances. As both predators and prey, they play a vital role in the food chain.</p>.<p>“During our field visits over the last fortnight, we found that many of the regular frog breeding grounds in the Western Ghats have fallen silent. Perennial streams play a vital role in the life cycle of several frog species as they lay their eggs in and around flowing water. However, with scanty rainfall in these biodiversity hotspots, water levels have dropped worryingly low. This could result in reduced breeding among endemic frogs,” says Bengaluru-based frog researcher Gururaja K V.</p>.<p>He says that the last four years have been particularly difficult for frogs, with the Western Ghats witnessing increasingly erratic monsoons. “Common frogs, which have more widespread populations, may recover within a year or two after a drought. But populations of species endemic to the Western Ghats could be adversely affected by disruptions in rain patterns,” he adds.</p>.<p><strong>First breeders</strong></p>.<p>Indian bullfrogs, one of the largest frog species in India, are usually among the first to display mating activity at the onset of the monsoon. However, citizen scientists say they have observed little or no activity at multiple locations this year. “These frogs need at least one to two inches of standing water to lay their eggs. However, due to sporadic and scanty rainfall, agricultural fields are not retaining enough water for these species to begin the breeding process,” says Omkar Pai, a citizen scientist from Kumta. He says the number of bullfrogs sighted at breeding sites is less than 10% of what was observed in previous years.</p>.<p>“While we have recorded a few common frogs laying eggs, there is very little chance of their survival as the water bodies are drying up,” he adds.</p>.<p>Gopalkrishna Hegde of Yellapur, a citizen scientist who has been monitoring the life cycles of Malabar tree toad, night frogs and bush frogs, says that the intensity of mating calls has reduced drastically over the last 20 days. </p>.<p>As predators, frogs feed on a large number of insects, while as prey, they form a significant part of snakes’ diet. Malabar pit vipers, green vine snakes and other snakes largely depend on amphibians.</p>.<p>“Pit vipers give birth in April or May. The young feed primarily on small frogs. Without rain, frogs will not breed and there will not be enough food for the snakes,” says herpetologist Gerry Martin.</p>