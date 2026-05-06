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A simple act of kindness: Aravatiges in Karnataka

Aravatiges are a familiar sight across parts of Karnataka during the summer months.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 17:55 IST
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An Aravatige set up on the APMC premises in Hosapete. Photo: Special arrangement
An Aravatige set up on the APMC premises in Hosapete. Photo: Special arrangement
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Published 06 May 2026, 17:55 IST
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