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Homeindiakarnataka

A tale of Karnataka CMs who stepped down as per high command diktats

Apart from Siddaramaiah, four other Chief Ministers have had to resign owing to orders from their respective party high commands.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 04:27 IST
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Veerendra Patil

Veerendra Patil

Veerendra Patil

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S Bangarappa

S Bangarappa

S Bangarappa

B S Yediyurappa

B S Yediyurappa

B S Yediyurappa

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D V Sadananda Gowda

D V Sadananda Gowda

D V Sadananda Gowda

Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah

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Published 29 May 2026, 04:27 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPCongressKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiahB S Yediyurappa

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