A teacher and architect of modern art in Kalaburagi

Kalaburagi is known for its rich artistic heritage, right from the ages of the Mauryas, Chalukyas, Bahmanis and the Nizams. The contributions of several artists in pre and post-independent India to visual arts have earned the district repute in artistic circles.
In this group of artists, one of the foremost is Andani. As a stalwart in the field, Veeranna Gurappa Andani has encouraged a new generation of artists by establishing art institutes in the city. As a former student of his, I have experienced the positive impacts of his teachings.
Andani is known for his line drawings, which went on to inspire many artists in the region. In the acrylic medium, his signature style is characterised by gentle colours and picturises everyday realities. In Kalaburagi art circles, Andani is the architect of modern art sensibilities.
Kalaburagi-based artist V G Andani; the artist at work; the MMK College of Visual Arts where Andani taught.
Photos by Mohammed Ayazuddin Patel
He is also known for his contributions to two art institutes — The Ideal Fine Art Institute which runs diploma courses and MMK College of Visual Art which runs bachelor’s and master’s programmes in the visual arts.
Co-located on the same premises, the campuses stand unique in the city’s heart, attached to a lake. He has worked as a teacher and served as a principal for a long time in the same institute.
His work has been influenced and informed by his mentor and noted artist J S Khanderao, also from the region. He has also trained in the arts of mural painting at the Banasthali University of Rajasthan. Born in 1947 in Honnakirangi village, near Shahabad in Kalaburagi district, V G Andani is celebrating his 75th birthday on July 13 with art and cultural events.
Teaching and training
Thousands of his students have made a mark in the field of visual arts globally.
Andani is himself a great collector of heritage art. He has made efforts to preserve Kalyana Karnataka’s antiquities, including paintings of the late artist SM Pandit, Shankarrao Alandkar, Shantlingappa Patil, A A Almelkar and many others. He also holds an expensive manuscript, painted by the Garudadri family during the reign of Raja Venkatappa Nayak of Surpur.
Recognising his work, the Gulbarga University has conferred him an honourary doctorate. He also headed Karnataka Lalithakala Academy and served as a member of Central Lalit Kala Akademi.
Exhibits
His work has been displayed in many group exhibitions across the country. He has also held solo art exhibitions at the reputed Jehangir Art Gallery in Mumbai, Max Mueller Bhavan in Bengaluru and Birla Academy in Kolkata. Picked from such exhibits, his artwork now has a permanent place in many private and government collections.
To recognise the contributions of artists, both past and present, he has authored a book in Kannada about legendary artist S M Pandit. He also annually awards achievers in Karnataka art circles with the Drushya Bhushana award.
A book of articles written by many authors titled “Bayala Belaku” on his life and artwork will be released on the occasion of his birthday.