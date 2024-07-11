A teacher and architect of modern art in Kalaburagi

His work has been influenced and informed by his mentor and noted artist J S Khanderao, also from the region. He has also trained in the arts of mural painting at the Banasthali University of Rajasthan. Born in 1947 in Honnakirangi village, near Shahabad in Kalaburagi district, V G Andani is celebrating his 75th birthday on July 13 with art and cultural events.