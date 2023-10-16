A throwback to glory of yesteryears at private durbar

Sharannavratri celebrations began at the palace, with Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, member of the erstwhile royal family, ascending the gem-studded golden throne and holding a private durbar (khasagi durbar) on Sunday.
It is the ninth private durbar for Yaduveer, who ascended the throne during the auspicious time between 11.30 am and 11.50 am.
Attired in cream coloured silk robes, complete with a blue turban and a purple shawl, Yaduveer was adorned with gem-studded jewellery, including a ‘gandaberunda’ (royal emblem) pendant.
The Navratri rituals began early morning on the first day of Dasara. The image of lion (simha) was fixed to the throne at 6.45 am. ‘Kankana Dharane’ was done for Yaduveer at ‘Chamundi Thotti’ and for his wife Trishika Kumari at Vanivilasa Devara Mane.
The royal horse (pattada kudure), royal elephant (pattada Aane) and royal cow (pattada hasu) were decorated and brought to ‘Sawar Thotti’ and pujas were performed to them by Yaduveer.
The scion offered puja to the ‘simha’ image on the throne, before circumambulating it thrice and ascending it, as court musicians played the anthem of the erstwhile Mysuru state. The rituals were held under the guidance of Pramodadevi Wadiyar, Yaduveer’s mother.
Trishika Kumari, Yaduveer’s son Adyaveer, court scholars, palace officials, priests and family members witnessed the event.
Priests from 23 temples, including palace temples, offered prasada to Yaduveer.
Later, Yaduveer took the blessings of his mother Pramodadevi after traditional ‘arathi’ by women.
The public were not allowed to be a part of the private durbar. It will be held for nine days till October 23.