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A town seasoned by chilli

A town seasoned by chilli

The chilli’s oleoresin, a natural colouring extract, is used in processed foods, sauces and spice blends, besides finding applications in pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, including lipstick and nail polish.
Santosh Jigalikoppa
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 18:49 IST
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A view of Byadagi APMC home to Asia
A view of Byadagi APMC home to Asia
An aerial view of Byadagi chilli market. Photo/Malatesh Ichangi
An aerial view of Byadagi chilli market. Photo/Malatesh Ichangi
Labourers at work at the Byadagi chilli market. Photo/Malatesh Ichangi
Labourers at work at the Byadagi chilli market. Photo/Malatesh Ichangi
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