A town seasoned by chilli

<p>Every morning, hundreds of trucks loaded with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chillies">dried red chillies roll</a> into the sprawling market yard at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/byadagi">Byadagi</a> in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/haveri">Haveri district</a>. Within hours, traders gather around neatly arranged heaps of crimson pods, auctioneers call out bids, male labourers haul sacks from one shop to another and women patiently remove chilli stalks by hand. By afternoon, the produce begins its journey to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/spices">spice companies</a>, exporters and kitchens across India and abroad.</p>.<p>About 18 km from Haveri town, Byadagi is home to what is regarded as Asia’s largest dry chilli market. For generations, the town has built its identity around the chilli trade, sustaining farmers, traders, commission agents, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/labourers">labourers</a>, transporters, spice manufacturers and thousands of other people.</p>.<p>Inside the market, rows of Byadagi Dabbi, Byadagi Kaddi and Guntur chilli varieties await auction. Buyers move from heap to heap, rubbing pods between their fingers, examining colour, size and texture before placing bids. The plump Byadagi Dabbi variety often commands the highest prices. </p>.<p>Byadagi chilli, valued for its brilliant red colour, distinctive aroma and crinkly appearance, has two main local varieties. Byadagi Dabbi is short and plump, with more seeds and a richer colour, making it ideal for masala blends and oleoresin extraction. Byadagi Kaddi is longer and more slender, less pungent but capable of producing an equally vibrant natural red colour.</p>.<p>The chilli’s oleoresin, a natural colouring extract, is used in processed foods, sauces and spice blends, besides finding applications in pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, including lipstick and nail polish.</p>.<p><strong>The market size</strong></p>.<p>Although the market derives its name from the famous local chilli, various varieties of chillis now arrive from Ballari, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/raichur">Raichur</a>, Bagalkot, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/belagavi">Belagavi</a>, Vijayapura, Yadgir and Vijayanagara districts, besides Haveri, Gadag and Dharwad.</p>.<p>Farmers from Kurnool and Adoni in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh also bring their produce here, drawn by the market’s reputation for transparent auctions and prompt payments.</p>.<p>According to horticulture officials, Haveri district was once among the largest suppliers of red chillies to the Byadagi market. Over the past decade, however, many farmers have shifted to maize because of labour shortages and rising cultivation costs. Even so, Byadagi has retained its position as one of India’s foremost chilli trading centres.</p>.<p>The scale of business reflects that status. During 2025-26, the Byadagi Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) recorded transactions worth Rs 3,070 crore and generated Rs 18.42 crore in market cess. Despite periodic price crashes and crop losses, annual trade has consistently exceeded Rs 2,000 crore in recent years.</p>.<p>Outside almost every trading shop, groups of women sit patiently removing chilli stalks one by one. Farmers usually bring dried chillies with their stalks intact, but stalkless chillies fetch better prices. Paid around Rs 10 a kilogram, many women earn between Rs 300 and Rs 500 a day, while others carry sacks home to complete the work.</p>.<p>“I have been removing chilli stalks since I was 23,” says Girijavva, now 55. “The income helped me educate my three children.”</p>.<p>Years of experience have made her an expert. “Many buyers ask me which variety they should purchase. I can tell them what colour and flavour each one will give,” she says with confidence.</p>.<p><strong>The market roots</strong></p>.<p>The story of the Byadagi chilli, however, began long before the present-day market took shape.</p>.<p>Exactly when chilli cultivation began around Byadagi remains uncertain, but historians trace it back to the early 19th century, when Byadagi served as a district headquarters under <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/british">British rule</a>. The region’s black soil, semi-arid climate and location between Karnataka’s Malnad and plains proved suitable for the crop.</p>.<p>Cultivation is believed to have first taken root around Hirekerur and Rattihalli before spreading across neighbouring taluks. Farmers who had traditionally cultivated paddy and other crops gradually recognised chilli’s commercial value. As production expanded, Byadagi’s location along an important transport route helped it emerge as the principal trading centre. By the middle of the 20th century, it had grown into one of India’s largest dry chilli markets, and the town’s name had become synonymous with the crop itself.</p>.<p>Today, Byadagi chilli enjoys a reputation far beyond Karnataka. It received Geographical Indication (GI) status in 2011, becoming one of 16 Indian chilli varieties to earn the recognition. The GI-tagged chilli grown in the region is exported to countries such as the United States, Russia, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore and Sri Lanka.</p>.<p>A decade later, India Post issued commemorative envelopes featuring the famous chilli, acknowledging the crop that transformed a small <br>Karnataka town into an internationally recognised trading hub. For some farmers, the relationship with the crop is emotional.</p>.<p>“Growing chilli is like a tradition for us,” says Mallikarjun, a cultivator from Rattihalli taluk. “Some years bring losses, but many others have given us good returns. We rotate crops occasionally, but chilli remains our main crop because the Byadagi market offers good prices.”</p>.<p><strong>Reputation matters</strong></p>.<p>For traders, consistency is what keeps them returning.</p>.<p>“There is enormous demand for Byadagi chilli powder in Maharashtra,” says Arvind Gagammali, a spice trader from Sangli who visits the market every month. “We source our chillies from Byadagi and grind them ourselves because the quality helps us retain customers. If we switch to another variety, customers notice the difference immediately. Its colour and flavour are difficult to match.”</p>.<p>That reputation, traders say, rests as much on trust as on the chilli itself.</p>.<p>“The market follows an e-tendering system, and farmers receive payment on the same day their produce is sold,” says Adarsh D B, Secretary of the Byadagi APMC. “Transparent auctions and prompt payments have earned farmers’ confidence over the years.”</p>.<p>Sureshgoudra Patil, president of the Byadagi Traders’ Association, says buyers from across India and overseas continue to participate because they know they will find quality produce backed by reliable business practices.</p>.<p>Far beyond the auction yard, the chilli trade fuels the entire local economy. Every market day brings a wave of farmers, traders, and transporters, which translates to booming business for nearby grocers, roadside eateries, hotels, and auto-rickshaw drivers.</p>.<p>For visitors, Byadagi may be the place to buy Karnataka’s famous red chillies. For the town, however, the crop is far more than a culinary ingredient. It is the foundation of an economy and the reason a small town has earned a permanent place on the spice map of the world.</p>.<p><em>(Translated from Kannada by Divyashri Mudakavi)</em></p>