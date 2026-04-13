<p>Hubballi: The official website of the Karnataka Eco-Tourism Development Board (KEDB) -- <a href="http://aranyavihaara.karnataka.gov.in/">aranyavihaara.karnataka.gov.in</a> - has disabled the slot booking option for trekking routes indefinitely due to the ongoing fire season.</p><p>Yet, hundreds of adventure seekers have been trespassing into forest terrains, not only violating rules, but also threatening the ecology.</p>.Formulate model SOP for trekking safety in Karnataka: Eshwar Khandre tells officials.<p>The board has identified 38 trekking routes in Karnataka. However, regular trekkers and trekking camp organisers say there are over 175 trekking spots in and around forest areas, most of which are unmanned.</p><p>Recently, 10 youths from Dharwad district ventured into restricted areas of the Khanapur forests to reach Vajrapoha waterfalls. In videos shared on social media, the youths are seen ignoring warning banners of the forest department.</p><p>One of them is heard claiming to be related to an elected representative, suggesting that action against them would not be possible.</p><p>Based on the video, the department took all 10 youths into custody. However, they were released with a warning and station bail as the offence is non-cognisable, carrying a maximum punishment of a fine of Rs 500 or six months’ imprisonment.</p><p>“We wanted to teach them a strict lesson as they had knowingly violated the rules. But most of the time, we are helpless as the law is weak,” said a senior forest department officer in Belagavi.</p><p>The videos also show the youths swimming in deep waters in the waterfall and some consuming alcohol and smoking.</p><p>“At this time of the year, the forest floor is covered with dry leaves and any fire could have caused large-scale destruction in this elephant corridor,” the officer said.</p><p>This is not the first such incident in the Khanapur forests. Every year, four to five cases of trespassing are reported in the area. One reason for such violations is the lack of forest watchers or guards. The stretch between Khanapur and Chorla Ghat has several minor waterfalls, attracting visitors who venture into protected areas. Monitoring all such locations is very difficult.</p><p>The situation is no different in Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, where people enter forest areas to create social media content or to “discover hidden gems”.</p><p>Experts say irresponsible behaviour by trekkers poses risks not only to their own safety, but also to forest biodiversity.</p><p>The recent incident of a Kerala IT professional, G S Sharanya, going missing in the forests of Kodagu, has also raised concerns over tour operators taking large groups into the woods.</p>.Missing Kerala trekker found after 4 days, tells tale of survival in thick forests of Western Ghats.<p>The group had taken permission to trek Tadiandamol hill. However, Sharanya separated from the group. She was rescued safely later.</p><p>Following this, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre ordered for putting a standard operating procedure in place, creating an app to help track trekkers and to provide group insurance for trekkers. Experts doubt if these measures can prevent future such incidents.</p><p>Rakhi Gowda, a Bengaluru-based trekker, said authorities cannot fully prevent such trespassing.</p><p>“The forest and tourism departments lack the manpower to monitor all areas. Instead, the government should allow regulated access with local guides. This can also generate employment for village residents,” he said, adding that the entry fees collected could help improve facilities.</p><p>Environment activist Girish D V from Chikkamagaluru criticised the state’s policy.</p><p>“Without scientific studies on carrying capacity, we are allowing trekking in wilderness areas. Unregulated organisations are conducting trekking camps without permission. What action is being taken against them,” he asked.</p><p>He blamed irresponsible tourists for a recent fire at Kerekatte, Manikya Betta and nearby areas, which destroyed 18 acres of shola vegetation in Kudremukh National Park.</p><p>Following the incident, the department suspended trekking on major routes vulnerable to fire.</p><p>Ravi Shankar H, CEO of KEDB, said social media influencers were contributing to the problem.</p><p>“Many people unfamiliar with trekking routes are influenced by such videos and venture into unsafe areas, causing harm to themselves and the forest,” he said.</p><p>Ravi Shankar said that while carrying capacity had been assessed for 38 routes and naturalists deployed, managing large crowds remained a challenge.</p><p>“A naturalist can handle 10–15 people, but if 200 arrive at once, it becomes difficult. Irresponsible trekkers also litter, affecting wildlife behaviour,” he said. Ravi emphasised the need for a stronger policy to act against violators.</p>