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A wild goose chase for forest department to end trekkers’ ‘jungle raj’

The official state tourism website has disabled the slot booking option for trekking routes indefinitely due to the ongoing fire season.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 08:47 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 08:47 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaTrekking

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