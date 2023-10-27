Aadhaar card racket: BJP seeks minister's disqualification

A BJP delegation, led by senior legislator S Suresh Kumar, on Thursday lodged a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer, demanding disqualification of urban development minister B S Suresha (Byrathi) from the state Assembly, over his ‘aides’ involvement in fake Aadhaar card racket.
The BJP delegation also appealed to the Election Commission to direct the state government to refer the case to central agencies like National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
In its three-page complaint to the CEO, the BJP alleged that the party candidate, who lost against Congress’ B S Suresha in the Assembly elections last May, had suspected rigging and raised objections soon after the election results.
“Our candidate (Katta Jagadish) had accused Congress candidate’s (Suresha) associates of indulging in creating fake ID cards which facilitated enrolling of fake voters and gaining victory. Therefore, with regard to involvement in such illegal activities, he must be disqualified from the state legislature,” the complaint explained.
The complaint also reiterated that the ECI must refer the ongoing investigations by the state police into the fake Aadhaar card, PAN card, driving licenses and voter ID cards racket, to central agencies like CBI or NIA.