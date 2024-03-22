AAP Karnataka unit observes ‘Black Day’ against Delhi CM Kejriwal’s arrest

Bengaluru: The Karnataka unit of the Aam Aadmi Party on Friday staged a protest in the city condemning the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister and party leader Arvind Kejriwal.

Kejriwal was on Thursday night arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

The arrest, the first of a serving Chief Minister, came hours after the Delhi High Court refused to grant protection to the AAP national convener from any coercive action by the central probe agency.