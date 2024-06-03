Abduction case: Bhavani Revanna moves High Court seeking anticipatory bail

The special court had observed that the prosecution made out a prima facie case against her.

Meanwhile, the High Court on Monday directed the Hassan (Cyber crime) police to produce the investigation papers pertaining to one Sharath in connection with the pendrive distribution case. Justice M Nagaprasanna passed this order on the petition filed by Sharath, a resident of Hassan, seeking quashing of the case.

The court has directed the prosecution to submit the investigation papers. “It is only then any protective order can be passed against the petitioner,” Justice Nagaprasanna said while directing the petition to be listed on June 10.

The counsel for the petitioner submitted that one Naveen Gowda is arraigned as accused number 1 in this case and the petitioner Sharath who is a BJP worker, has been unnecessarily dragged into the case by making him accused number 3.