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Abdul Jabbar quits Congress post as rift within Muslims escalates

Jabbar, an MLC, told reporters that he sent his resignation to Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar on Saturday afternoon.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 01:35 IST
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Published 12 April 2026, 01:35 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressKarnataka

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