Abetment to suicide of woman: 3 sons arrested in Mangaluru

Following charges of abetment to suicide, Mulki police arrested her sons Manjunatha (25), Prahlad alias Prabhu (19) and Sanjeeva (22).
Last Updated 02 September 2023, 04:47 IST

A 44-year-old woman ended her life by suicide after her sons, in an inebriated condition, fought amongst themselves at home.

Dejected over the incident, Sumithra, a resident of Lingappayya Kadu Korantabettu in KS Rao Nagara near Mulki ended her life.

Following charges of abetment to suicide, Mulki police arrested her sons Manjunatha (25), Prahlad alias Prabhu (19) and Sanjeeva (22).

The trio brothers after consuming alcohol had entered into a scuffle on Thursday at 11.30 pm. Panambur ACP Mahesh Nayak and Mulki Police visited the spot.

(Published 02 September 2023, 04:47 IST)
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaSuicideMangaluru

