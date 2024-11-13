About 30 students fall sick after eating breakfast in Karnataka school

<p>Bidar (Karnataka): About 30 students of a private residential school fell sick after eating breakfast on Wednesday in the taluka headquarters town of Humnabad in this district, police said.</p>.<p>It is suspected to be a case of food poisoning, they said.</p>.<p>"The students started vomiting after eating the rice item for breakfast. They also complained of dizziness and fatigue," a police official said. "They were rushed to a hospital." </p><p>The condition of all the students -- aged between 12 and 14 -- is stable, the official said.</p>.<p>"The condition of all of them is stable and, based on the medical examination report, further action will be taken. As of now, it is suspected to be a case of food poisoning," he said. </p>