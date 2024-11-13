Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

About 30 students fall sick after eating breakfast in Karnataka school

The condition of all the students, aged between 12 and 14 is currently stable, the official said.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 November 2024, 14:03 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 November 2024, 14:03 IST
India NewsKarnataka Newsrice

Follow us on :

Follow Us