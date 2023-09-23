'Absolutely political': Veerappa Moily apprehensive over Women’s Reservation Bill implementation, slams BJP

Former union minister M Veerappa Moily expressed apprehension over the implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill. Introducing the Bill when elections are approaching is 'absolutely political' and the government does not have an interest in women as a class, Moily charged on Saturday.
The fundamental ideology of BJP, Sangh Parivar and its leader Golwalkar were against giving voting rights to women and those from lower class, he told mediapersons at the Congress Bhavan here. "The UPA government had passed the Women's Reservation Bill in Rajya Sabha in 2011. As there was no consensus within allies of UPA, it could not be passed in Lok Sabha. BJP could have given quota within quota for OBC women in the Bill as they have enough majority to pass it in both the houses. It took nearly nine years for the BJP to table the Women's Reservation Bill,” he said.
The Women’s Reservation Bill will not come into effect immediately and is likely to come into effect only after 2029. BJP will not be in power then as I.N.D.I.A alliance will come back to power in the upcoming Lok Sabha election, Moily predicted.
"2024 elections will be a referendum for the survival of backward classes and women. BJP and its alliance will be washed away," Moily said. He said the legislation for reservation for women was essential in a male dominated society.
On the demand for three deputy chief ministers in Karnataka, Moily said the issue was deferred by Congress high command. To query on a row over Cauvery water sharing, he said that the government is working towards tackling the situation. There is no relationship between I.N.D.I.A alliance and Cauvery water sharing with Tamil Nadu. “Karnataka has failed to utilise Caurvey water to its maximum capacity, Moily felt.
Moily raised concern over the alleged deletion of word ‘secular’ from the copies of Constitution presented to MPs during the first session in new Parliament Hous. Moily said; "The move shows that the BJP is anti-Constitution. If they have the strength, let them call for a special Parliament session and bring in amendment to the Constitution."
He said nine years of NDA rule in the country had witnessed increase in poverty, gender inequality in addition to 42 languages languishing in the country.
BJP – JD(S) alliance
To a query on BJP-JD(S) alliance ahead of Lok Sabha election, senior Congress leader Moily said; "Entering into alliance with JD(S) is like inviting bad luck. Congress had a bitter experience in 2019 Lok Sabha elections by entering into an alliance with JD(S). "Congress could win only one seat out of 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state," he said and added that he will contest Lok Sabha election from Chikkaballapura.
He clarified that his son Harsha Moily will not contest the election. Moily declined to answer a query on Yettinahole project which had failed to supply water.