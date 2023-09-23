'Absolutely political': Veerappa Moily apprehensive over Women’s Reservation Bill implementation, slams BJP

Former union minister M Veerappa Moily expressed apprehension over the implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill. Introducing the Bill when elections are approaching is 'absolutely political' and the government does not have an interest in women as a class, Moily charged on Saturday.

The fundamental ideology of BJP, Sangh Parivar and its leader Golwalkar were against giving voting rights to women and those from lower class, he told mediapersons at the Congress Bhavan here. "The UPA government had passed the Women's Reservation Bill in Rajya Sabha in 2011. As there was no consensus within allies of UPA, it could not be passed in Lok Sabha. BJP could have given quota within quota for OBC women in the Bill as they have enough majority to pass it in both the houses. It took nearly nine years for the BJP to table the Women's Reservation Bill,” he said.

The Women’s Reservation Bill will not come into effect immediately and is likely to come into effect only after 2029. BJP will not be in power then as I.N.D.I.A alliance will come back to power in the upcoming Lok Sabha election, Moily predicted.