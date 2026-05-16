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ABVP stages protest at Davangere University over last-minute workshop cancellation

ABVP said that the workshop got cancelled at the eleventh hour on Saturday due to the pressure from the state government.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 17:07 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 17:07 IST
Karnataka NewsprotestABVPDavangere

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