ABVP stages protest at Davangere University over last-minute workshop cancellation

<p>Davangere: Activists of ABVP staged a protest at Davangere University campus at Tholahunase here on Saturday, accusing the officials of Davangere University of cancelling a permission given to them to organise a workshop at MBA auditorium at Shivagangotri campus at the eleventh hour on Saturday due to the pressure from the state government.</p>.Fact-finding report slams Azim Premji varsity for ‘targeting’ students over ABVP mob violence.<p>Speaking on the occasion, they stated that the university had given permission to organise the workshop for research scholars on its campus on May 16. "We had made all the arrangements and students from Chitradurga, Shivamogga and other parts of the state had come to attend the event. But the university cancelled the permission at the eleventh hour. We strongly condemn stand of the university."</p><p>Speaking to DH, Davangere University Registrar, S B Ghanti said that the vice chancellor is aware of the issue. I only know that the permission was cancelled. "</p><p>The vice chancellor B D Kumbar was not available for comment despite several attempts to contact him.</p>