<p>Bengaluru: A group of academicians and activists, who took part in a symposium on 'Status of School Education in Karnataka' jointly organised by the Kannada Development Authority (KDA) and the Research Institute for Policy Formulation on Saturday, urged the government to adopt the State Education Policy (SEP) and publish it in the public domain for public debate. </p>.<p>"The SEP report should be tabled in both the Houses (of the state legislature) and approved unopposed," they demanded.</p>.<p>"The State Education Policy Commission has submitted the SEP report to the government on August 8, 2025. The policy, in line with the aspirations of democracy and the Constitution, was expected to be released in the public domain. This is because students, teachers, parents, educationists, and all citizens of the state, who are participants in the implementation of the education policy, have the right to know the intentions, proposals and recommendations of the policy," they stated.</p>.<p>Among those present at the symposium were Prof Purushottam Bilimale, Chairman of the KDA; Prof. Rajendra Chenni, a member of the SEP Commission and educationist Niranjanaradhya V P, who was also part of the Commission.</p>