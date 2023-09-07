Acclimatisation exercise for Dasara elephants begins

With Vijayadashmi just 46 days away, the acclimatisation exercise for Dasara jumbos for the 'Jamboo Savari' procession began on Thursday morning. The exercise was held in the Mysuru Palace premises between 7 am and 7.57 am.
Led by Abhimanyu, who will carry the golden 'howdah', all other male elephants --Gopi, Dhananjaya, Mahendra, Bheema, Kanjan (new elephant) -- and the new female elephants Varalakshmi and Vijaya lined up and marched in front of the Palace twice. They will repeat the same exercise on Thursday evening from 5.45 pm onwards within the Palace premises.
A similar trial round was held on Wednesday evening at the Palace premises.
DCF Mysuru division Saurab Kumar, RFO Santhosh Hoogar, Chief Veterinary Officer Mujeeb Ur Rehman and other forest department personnel led the acclimatisation exercise.
The exercise to acclimatise the elephants with the 4.8 km-long 'Jamboo Savari' procession route from the North Gate of Mysuru Palace to Bannimantap Ground, phase-wise would begin from Friday, according to DCF Saurab.
To begin with, they will cover a shorter distance. Slowly, the distance will increase.
Soon, a few elephants will be trained to carry weight to get them accustomed to carrying the 750-kg golden 'howdah' during the Vijayadashami procession.
As Abhimanyu, who will carry the golden 'howdah' this year is 57, in order to have a standby elephant in case of emergency and as a back plan for coming years, a second line of elephants will be trained to carry the weight along with Abhimanyu.
Elephants that would be trained to carry weight are yet to be finalised, DCF Saurab said.
To begin with, they will be trained to carry sand bags with less weight. The weight of the sand bags would be gradually increased phase-wise. Later on, they will be trained to carry the wooden 'howdah' with sandbags with weight equivalent to the 750-kg golden 'howdah'.
As it would be dusk or night by the time the elephants return from Bannimantap after the procession on Vijayadashami and in order to accustom them to the route during night, the elephants would be taken on a stroll in the evenings as well as on all the days of training.
Also, since Arjuna who is performing the role of 'Nishaane Elephant' is already 65 and female elephants 63-year-old Vijaya and 67-year-old Varalakshmi too are aged, they would be training other elephants in the team and the four new elephants -- Kanjan, Lakshmi, Rohith and Hiranya -- to perform different roles in the procession.
After the acclimatisation exercise each time, the caretakers of Dasara elephants will massage the head of each elephant with castor oil to cool them and give foot massage with Neem oil since it has antibiotic quality. They are also being given showers during the day to cool them, according to Dr Mujeeb.
This year's Dasara will begin on October 15 and the Dasara 'Jamboo Savari' procession will be held on on Vijayadashami on October 24