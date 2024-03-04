Acid attack: Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao promises tough legal action against perpetrator

Bengaluru: Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao condemned the acid attack on three female students at a government pre-university college on Monday and directed authorities to ensure that victims received all essential medical care, as well as compensation from the government.

He also assured that stringent legal action would be taken against the perpetrator.

“I strongly condemn the heinous crime of acid attack on three female students on the premises of a government PU college in Kadaba taluk of Dakshina Kannada district,” Rao said in a post on 'X'.