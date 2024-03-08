Acid ban: Police chief to write to departments concerned

Home Minister G Parameshwara on Thursday said the Karnataka police chief will write to the departments concerned about banning the over-the-counter sale of acid and action will be taken.
“Acid is being misused,” he said at his Sadashiv Nagar residence.
“Due to this, women are subjected to violence. It shouldn’t be easily accessible to everyone. In this regard, DG&IGP Alok Mohan will write a letter to the concerned departments and industries in the next two days and take action,” he said.
The home minister’s announcement came in the wake of an acid attack on three female students in Dakshina Kannada’s Kadaba taluk recently.
(Published 07 March 2024, 21:27 IST)