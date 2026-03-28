<p>Bengaluru: Pratibha Rawal, an alumna of Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, has been appointed the Minister for Federal Affairs and General Administration in the newly formed Nepalese cabinet. </p>.<p>Rawal, 32, who was part of the 2014-2015 batch at the journalism institute, transitioned from a high-profile career in media to politics, representing the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP). Her appointment has sparked a wave of congratulatory messages from the ACJ community and the journalism fraternity in India and Nepal. </p>.<p>One of her classmates at ACJ told <span class="italic"><em>DH</em></span> that she was deeply interested in and well-informed about politics. "Her knowledge of national, international, and state affairs was incredibly in-depth. She was a keen learner who held strong, well-reasoned opinions on various issues. This intellectual curiosity is clearly what was nurtured over the years," the classmate added. </p>.<p>A resident of Kanchanpur in Nepal’s Sudurpashchim province, Rawal worked with Republica daily and South Asia Check during her decade-long stint in journalism. She gained nationwide fame as the host of 'Lalmohar' on Galaxy 4K Television, a programme known for holding policymakers accountable. </p>.<p>"My mother’s sacrifice and her belief in the power of education brought me here. I intend to prove my worth through my work," Rawal stated following her appointment. </p>