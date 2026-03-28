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ACJ alumna Pratibha Rawal appointed Nepal’s federal affairs minister

Rawal transitioned from a high-profile career in media to politics, representing the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP).
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 20:44 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 20:44 IST
KarnatakaNepalChennaiMedia

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