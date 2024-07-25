Act against those encroaching upon temple land, BJP MLC tells Karnataka govt

Bengaluru: Protesting the state government’s inaction against those encroaching on temple property, BJP MLC N Ravikumar held a demonstration in front of Chairman of the Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti on Wednesday.
Ravikumar said 211 people had encroached on six acres of land belonging to the Dharmaraya Swamy temple in Bengaluru.
He further claimed that funds disbursed for the construction of a compound wall had been misused. “The government released Rs 80 lakh to an engineer in 2017 to construct a compound wall for the property, and there were no court cases at that time. Where is that money,” asked Ravikumar.
Admitting that the temple’s land was indeed encroached upon, Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy informed the house that 35 people had approached the court, and got a stay.
Assuring the council that the government would take necessary steps to get the stay vacated, Reddy added, “We will appoint a senior counsel to argue our case, and by the next legislative session, we will erect the compound wall for the property.”
Ravikumar asked the government to disclose details on all temple properties that were encroached upon across Karnataka. “I had sought report from all the tahsildars, but received information only from five to six districts. There is a need to protect properties belonging to temples. I request the minister to instruct officials to provide the details I have sought,” the BJP MLC said.
Published 24 July 2024, 21:45 IST