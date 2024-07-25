Act against those encroaching upon temple land, BJP MLC tells Karnataka govt

Bengaluru: Protesting the state government’s inaction against those encroaching on temple property, BJP MLC N Ravikumar held a demonstration in front of Chairman of the Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti on Wednesday.

Ravikumar said 211 people had encroached on six acres of land belonging to the Dharmaraya Swamy temple in Bengaluru.

He further claimed that funds disbursed for the construction of a compound wall had been misused. “The government released Rs 80 lakh to an engineer in 2017 to construct a compound wall for the property, and there were no court cases at that time. Where is that money,” asked Ravikumar.