Activism against police with 'false social media post' boomerangs on activist

Mangaluru: A post by a social media activist which claimed that a police vehicle did not have valid insurance has boomeranged, with the police slapping a fine on him for Rs 500 for allegedly not producing his own vehicle's emission certificate.

A citizen had posted 'a false, malicious and misleading' post on social media, stating that a certain police vehicle bearing the registration number KA-19-G-1023 on duty near Kuntikana in Mangaluru city did not have valid insurance as the police department is using vehicles for which it has not paid insurance premiums.