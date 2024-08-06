Activist lodges complaint with Guv against CM Siddaramaiah over alleged illegal denotification of land allotted to poor

“In the Mahajar (spot inspection) document of the land, under Survey number 205/2, there is no mention of the date of spot inspection. There is no clarity, if Marappa is a successor to Kundabeeraiah. On August 10, 2008, then MLA Siddaramaiah wrote a letter (681/2008-09) to Mysuru DC, stating that Marappa bin Beeramma was cultivating 1.39 acres of land, under Survey number 205/2, and the land acquisition process should be dropped, as Marappa did not have any other means of livelihood. Why is Marappa identified with Beeramma, instead of his father? Is Beeramma his mother?” the complaint asks.

“Besides, cheating the poor beneficiaries, the name and identity of the owner of the land was changed, by creating fake documents, by the officials concerned. While the land originally belonged to Kundabeeraiah, documents were created, to prove that Marappa was the owner. Then the denotification was done on October 13, 2009,” the complaint reads.

The complaint urges the Governor, to direct the DC, to probe the issue, report in 15 days, file cases against those who have erred, and take action, to provide justice to the poor beneficiaries. “If the DC does not take action in the issue, action should be initiated against the DC too,” the complaint reads.