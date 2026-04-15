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Activist Puneeth Kerehalli arrested for hate speech

He was arrested at the Basavanagudi office in Bengaluru and later produced before the Belthangady court.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 18:29 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 18:29 IST
Karnataka NewsBelthangady

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