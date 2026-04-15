Activist Puneeth Kerehalli arrested for hate speech

<p>Mangaluru: Activist Puneeth Kerehalli was arrested and produced before the Belthangady court on Wednesday for delivering a speech that allegedly incited hatred in society. </p><p>Despite receiving notices three times, Puneeth had failed to appear for questioning. He was arrested at the Basavanagudi office in Bengaluru and later produced before the Belthangady court.</p>.Bengaluru: Another FIR against Puneeth Kerehalli for threatening man.<p>The case was registered under Section 296 of the BNS 2023 at Belthangady Police station based on a complaint by Joram Barboza from Belthangady, on August 7, 2025. As Puneeth Kerehalli had not responded to the three notices issued by Belthangady police, they obtained an arrest warrant from Belthangady court.</p><p>Acting on the warrant, the police traveled to Bengaluru on Wednesday (April 15) and arrested him. He was later shifted to Belthangady Police station for further interrogation.</p>