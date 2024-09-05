Activists flags PWD’s offer of forest land for compensatory afforestation

The Forest (Conservation) Act stipulates that agencies seeking forest land must provide twice the area for compensatory afforestation. The land offered in compensation must not be forest land, while being contiguous with existing forests. In the event of such land not being available, a certificate from the chief secretary should be submitted. The documents show that officials of the PWD’s NH division have offered 98.84 acres in lieu of diverting 63.66 acres of forest land in of forest land in Survey number 47 of Kodambi village in Chandragutti hobli, Soraba taluk. However, 512.44 acre in the survey number has already been notified in the state gazette on June, 5, 2022 as deemed forest.