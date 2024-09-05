Activists flags PWD’s offer of forest land for compensatory afforestation

Bengaluru: Activists have expressed concern over a proposal made by the Public Works Department (PWD) to offer deemed forest land as part of compensatory afforestation for the diversion of virgin forest property in Shivamogga district.
The National Highway division of the PWD has sought 63.66 acres of forest land in the Sagar division to build a bypass road for NH-766C. The project entails construction of major bridges along the backwaters of the River Sharavathi.
Environmental activist Gireesh Achar, in a representation to the Minister for Forests, Ecology and Environment Eshwar B Khandre, sought to draw attention to the impact that the project could have on the eco-sensitive areas in the villages of Adagodi, Hebbarli, L Guddekoppa, through which the road passes.
The Forest (Conservation) Act stipulates that agencies seeking forest land must provide twice the area for compensatory afforestation. The land offered in compensation must not be forest land, while being contiguous with existing forests. In the event of such land not being available, a certificate from the chief secretary should be submitted. The documents show that officials of the PWD’s NH division have offered 98.84 acres in lieu of diverting 63.66 acres of forest land in of forest land in Survey number 47 of Kodambi village in Chandragutti hobli, Soraba taluk. However, 512.44 acre in the survey number has already been notified in the state gazette on June, 5, 2022 as deemed forest.
Achar questioned the PWD’s offer of deemed forest land for compensatory afforestation despite the availability of non-forest land in Shivamogga district. Substantiating his claims with imagery from Google, Achar said, “The land being offered by the PWD is home to thick forests. The question of planting trees for afforestation there does not arise at all.”
Achar has enjoined on Khandre to put the brakes on the bypass road project, and save the Western Ghats from further depredations. He has further called on the minister to act against forest department officials who approved the project.
DH could not reach Sagar DCF Mohan Kumar for a comment.
Published 05 September 2024, 00:21 IST