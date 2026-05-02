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Actor Chetan files complaint against Sa Ra Govindu over alleged threats

Chetan claimed that Sa Ra Govindu used derogatory words and threatened him in the presence of police personnel.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 15:33 IST
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Published 02 May 2026, 15:33 IST
Karnataka NewsChetan Ahimsapolice complaintSa Ra Govindu

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