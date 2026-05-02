Actor Chetan files complaint against Sa Ra Govindu over alleged threats

<p>Bengaluru: Actor and activist Chetan Kumar Ahimsa on Saturday has filed a police complaint against film producer Sa Ra Govindu, alleging that he used abusive language and issued threats.</p><p>According to complainant, the incident occurred last Saturday when Govindu, along with others, allegedly came to Chetan’s residence, confronted him and behaved aggressively. </p>.Nitin & Chetan Sandesara case: SC agrees to drop criminal charges for $570 million settlement by fugitive billionaire brothers.<p>Chetan claimed that Govindu used derogatory words and threatened him in the presence of police personnel. Raising concerns over Govindu’s past conduct, Chetan also accused him of misusing the name of Dr Rajkumar. </p><p>He said Govindu was “not fit to call himself a fan of Dr Rajkumar ” and alleged that he intimidates those who speak for the welfare of the film industry.</p>.Shivaji statue collapse case: Bombay High Court grants bail to consultant Chetan Patil.<p>“Based on the complaint, we have sought legal opinion to file an FIR in the case and further action” a senior police officer from Sheshadripuram police station said.</p><p>The development comes amidst ongoing tensions after members of the Dr Rajkumar Fans’ Association demanded action against Chetan over his social media remarks regarding the Karnataka government’s allocation of 2.5 acres of land for a memorial to the late actor.</p>