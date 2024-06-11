Actor Darshan being subjected to inquiry by police: Karnataka Home Minister

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday said leading Kannada film actor Darshan Thoogudeepa is being subjected to an inquiry by police in connection with an alleged murder and whether he is involved or not would be known only after the investigation.

The 47-year-old was picked up from a hotel in Mysuru in connection with the murder of a man, identified as Renuka Swamy, on June 9 in Kamakshipalya area of the city, police sources said.

After the alleged killing, the body of Swamy, who worked with a pharmacy company and hailed from the district headquarters town of Chitradurga, was dumped into a stormwater drain in Kamakshipalya, the sources said.