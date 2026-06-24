Actor Darshan moves Supreme Court seeking clarification on one-year bail bar

<p>New Delhi: Kannada actor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/darshan-thoogudeepa">Darshan </a>has approached the Supreme Court seeking clarification on its May 15, 2026 order that held he was not eligible for bail for one year in the Renukaswamy murder case.</p><p>In an application, the actor has urged the court to clarify that the order was not meant to impose an absolute embargo on competent courts or constitutional courts from considering any subsequent developments that may warrant relief, in line with established principles of law.</p>.Kannada actor Darshan's wife & son visit him in Bengaluru prison, interaction recorded on camera.<p>He requested the apex court to make it clear that he would be entitled to seek appropriate relief in the event of lack of meaningful progress in the trial, prolonged incarceration, examination of only formal witnesses, continued pendency of crucial prosecution evidence, medical exigencies, humanitarian grounds or any other supervening circumstances affecting his personal liberty.</p><p>The plea states that Darshan has been in continuous custody since August 2025, when the Supreme Court cancelled his bail. He has fully complied with all court directions and has not attempted to delay the proceedings or obstruct the trial in any manner.</p><p>“At no point has the applicant attempted to delay the proceedings or obstruct the progress of trial. The applicant has throughout co-operated with the judicial process and has remained available to face trial in accordance with law,” the application said.</p><p>On May 15, a bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and Vijay Bishnoi, while rejecting Darshan’s bail plea, had directed the trial court to conduct the proceedings on a day-to-day basis, beginning with the examination of 60 important witnesses. </p><p>The bench had observed that though the trial was progressing slowly, the actor was not entitled to bail for one year.</p><p>Subsequent to the order, Darshan has expressed apprehension that it may be interpreted by prosecuting agencies and lower courts as a complete bar on entertaining any future bail applications before the expiry of one year, irrespective of fresh or supervening circumstances.</p><p>The plea contends that if the order is read as a total prohibition, he would be left remediless even in cases of extraordinary delay in the trial, oppressive incarceration, serious medical issues or other events impacting his constitutional rights.</p><p>“The liberty granted by this court after one year was intended to be an additional safeguard available to the applicant and not an exclusion of remedies otherwise available in law,” the application emphasised.</p><p>Darshan had earlier pointed out that the prosecution intends to examine around 262 witnesses, of which only a small fraction has been examined so far, indicating that the trial could stretch for several years. </p><p>He had also highlighted the impact of his prolonged incarceration on his livelihood, profession and family.</p><p>The 49-year-old actor was arrested on June 11, 2024, in connection with the murder of 33-year-old Renukaswamy from Chitradurga. According to the police, Renukaswamy was allegedly murdered after he sent obscene messages to Darshan’s associate, Pavithra Gowda.</p><p>The Supreme Court had on August 14, 2025, cancelled the bail granted to Darshan, Pavithra Gowda and other accused in the case.</p>