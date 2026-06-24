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Homeindiakarnataka

Actor Darshan moves Supreme Court seeking clarification on one-year bail bar

The bench had observed that though the trial was progressing slowly, the actor was not entitled to bail for one year.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 11:27 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 11:27 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaSupreme CourtDarshanDarshan Thoogudeepa

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