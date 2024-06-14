Actor Darshan murder case probe: Driver who ferried Renukaswamy to Bengaluru surrenders 

Chitradurga: In the latest development in the murder case of Chitradurga resident Renukaswamy, in connection with which Kannada film star Darshan has been arrested, Kurubarachetti resident Ravi, accused number eight in the case, surrendered to the police at the office of the Deputy Superintendent of Police in Chitradurga on Thursday.
Ravi was allegedly the driver of the car that ferried the victim, Renukaswamy, to Bengaluru.
Raghavendra, president of the Akhila Karnataka Darshan Thoogudeepa Sena, who is the accused number four in the case, had, along with others, arranged for a taxi to take Renukaswamy to Bengaluru on June 8.
Raghavendra, and his companions, allegedly boarded Ravi’s car near the Jagaluru Mahalingappa petrol bunk in Chitradurga city, and reached Bengaluru later that evening. Ravi reportedly went into hiding from June 8 midnight. Ravi, who was closely following the proceedings in the case, started to fret, and reached out to the office-bearers of the Taxi Owners’ Association, seeking their counsel.
Gripped by anxiety and fearful of being caught, he reportedly told them that he was harbouring thoughts of suicide. However, the office-bearers who met Ravi, advised him to surrender himself to the police.
