Actor Ganavi Laxman to open Bhumika meet

In its 13th edition, the club will focus on the winter season. Actor Ganavi Laxman will inaugurate the event. It will feature a cooking session with food influencer and restaurateur Pooja Patil, and two health-related talks — Dr Vasunethra Kasargod, pulmonology consultant, Manipal Hospital, Millers Road, will speak on winter allergies, and Dr Ritika Shanmugam, dermatology and cosmetology consultant, Manipal Hospital, Malleswaram, will deliver a talk on skin and hair care during the winter season. Kannada singer Divya Ramachandra will also present a musical performance.