Actor Ganavi Laxman to open Bhumika meet

Freedom Healthy Cooking Oil presents Bhumika Club powered by Manipal Hospitals in association with Star Bazaar on Saturday. The Club aims to build a community for women, and give them a platform to interact with each other.
In its 13th edition, the club will focus on the winter season. Actor Ganavi Laxman will inaugurate the event. It will feature a cooking session with food influencer and restaurateur Pooja Patil, and two health-related talks — Dr Vasunethra Kasargod, pulmonology consultant, Manipal Hospital, Millers Road, will speak on winter allergies, and Dr Ritika Shanmugam, dermatology and cosmetology consultant, Manipal Hospital, Malleswaram, will deliver a talk on skin and hair care during the winter season. Kannada singer Divya Ramachandra will also present a musical performance.
Attendees can network with each other and the speakers over high tea.
On December 9, 1.30 pm, at White Petals, Vijayanagar. Entry is free on prior registration.