Homeindiakarnataka

Actor Ganavi Laxman to open Bhumika meet

The Club aims to build a community for women, and give them a platform to interact with each other.
Last Updated 08 December 2023, 03:16 IST

Freedom Healthy Cooking Oil presents Bhumika Club powered by Manipal Hospitals in association with Star Bazaar on Saturday. The Club aims to build a community for women, and give them a platform to interact with each other.

In its 13th edition, the club will focus on the winter season. Actor Ganavi Laxman will inaugurate the event. It will feature a cooking session with food influencer and restaurateur Pooja Patil, and two health-related talks — Dr Vasunethra Kasargod, pulmonology consultant, Manipal Hospital, Millers Road, will speak on winter allergies, and Dr Ritika Shanmugam, dermatology and cosmetology consultant, Manipal Hospital, Malleswaram, will deliver a talk on skin and hair care during the winter season. Kannada singer Divya Ramachandra will also present a musical performance.

Attendees can network with each other and the speakers over high tea.

On December 9, 1.30 pm, at White Petals, Vijayanagar. Entry is free on prior registration.

(Published 08 December 2023, 03:16 IST)
