<p>Dharwad: Government schools and colleges in the educationally renowned Dharwad district continue to struggle due to inadequate learning facilities and a severe shortage of teaching staff.</p><p>While discussions are underway about merging government schools with low enrolment into KPS magnet schools, the condition of government pre-university (PU) colleges in the district remains alarming. </p><p>According to officials, as many as 4,428 teaching posts have remained vacant for nearly a decade. This has significantly hampered academic activities, with students, particularly in core subjects, finding it difficult to cope with their studies.</p><p>With rising fee structures in private colleges, students from economically weaker sections and rural areas depend heavily on government PU colleges. However, the shortage of faculty has adversely affected academic performance. The impact was evident in last year's second-year PU examination results, where the pass percentage dropped from 80.2 per cent in 2024 to 72 per cent in 2025.</p><p>There are 111 government PU colleges in Dharwad district. Of these, 12 colleges are functioning without principals. In addition, 79 teaching posts have remained vacant for several years.</p><p>Government PU colleges in Gudgeri, Yaliwal, Kamdolli, Hiregunjal, Yereguppi, Bammigatti, Mantur, Navanagar, Unkal, Hebbal and Alnavar have been without principals for the past four years. In these institutions, the senior-most lecturer has been assigned in-charge responsibilities.</p><p>According to officials from the Department of Collegiate Education, vacancies include 15 posts in Kannada, nine in Political Science, 14 in History, eight each in English and Economics, seven in Geography, three in Mathematics, six in Commerce, five in Social Studies, and two each in Chemistry and Biology.</p><p>Experts warn that the delay in appointing teachers could once again impact this year's second-year PU examination results. Students enrolling in these colleges largely come from rural and economically disadvantaged backgrounds. "Without proper guidance from teachers, it becomes very difficult to understand the subjects," said a student.</p><p>Department officials stated that no appointments have been made since 2013. In Gudgeri, the principal retired in 2014 and the post remains vacant to this day. Similarly, the principal's post in Yaliwal has been vacant since 2013.</p><p>Responding to the issue, Deputy Director of Pre-University (DDPU) Tejesvini Narayankar said the department has repeatedly urged the government to fill the vacant posts and has submitted a detailed list of vacancies. At present, 12 colleges in Dharwad district are without principals, with senior-most teachers managing administrative responsibilities.</p><p>Pre-University Education Director Bharath S said efforts are underway to fill the vacancies. The government has approved the first phase of recruitment for 814 lecturers and 242 principal posts through direct recruitment. However, the High Court has stayed the recruitment process. He added that the posts would be filled once the stay is vacated.</p>