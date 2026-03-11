Menu
ADB objections delayed rural road schemes: Priyank Kharge

Priyank Kharge, however, maintained that all 7,110 km of roads will be completed in the next 1.5 years.
Last Updated : 11 March 2026, 10:01 IST
Published 11 March 2026, 10:01 IST
