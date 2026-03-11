<p>Bengaluru: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has raised objections with 293 rural roads selected by the state government for rebuilding under the Pragati Patha scheme, contributing to the delay in its implementation, Panchayat Raj Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/priyank-kharge">Priyank Kharge</a> said Wednesday. </p><p><br>Under Pragati Patha, the government wants to rebuild 7,110 km of rural roads at a cost of Rs 5,180 crore. Of this, the ADB is lending Rs 3,242 crore. </p><p><br>“Constituency-wise, we’ve distributed 1,353 roads. Of them, the ADB has raised objections with 293 roads. These roads are in Bengaluru Rural, Chamarajanagar, Chikmagalur, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dakshina-kannada">Dakshina Kannada</a>, Kodagu, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts,” said Priyank while replying to a question by Arsikere Congress MLA Shivalinge Gowda. </p>.‘Our dignity valued at nothing’: Priyank Kharge attacks centre, says centre mortgaged 'mortgaged' foreign policy to US.<p>Objections raised by ADB are that these roads come under reserve forests, they are prone to human-animal conflict,and they contain excess length and face right-of-way issues, Priyank said. </p><p><br>He went no to add, “ADB is so meticulous that they’re also looking at bird migratory patterns.” “We’ve told the ADB team that these roads aren’t new, they’ve been there for 50 years and are motorable,” added Priyank.</p><p><br>Priyank, however, maintained that all 7,110 km of roads will be completed in the next 1.5 years. “Details project reports are ready for 999 roads and 573 are ready for tenders. We’ll float tenders in the next 1.5 months,” he said. </p>