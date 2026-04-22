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Adding offence to FIR does not nullify anticipatory bail: Karnataka High Court

The court said the prosecution can move an application for cancellation of bail in accordance with the law, if it so desires, and then file a remand application seeking police custody.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 20:35 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 20:35 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka High Courtanticipatory bail

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