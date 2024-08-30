Adopt Kannada schools, language authority urge MLAs  

Bengaluru: The Kannada Development Authority (KDA) has issued memorandums to 224 elected representatives, urging them to adopt at least five government Kannada-medium schools in their constituencies for restoration.
KDA Chairman Prof Purushottama Bilimale said the memorandum, also sent to the chief minister, deputy chief minister and assembly speaker, along with all MLAs, underscores the urgent need to improve the quality of education and infrastructure in government schools.
“With the increasing commodification and commercialisation of education and the rise of private English-medium schools, Kannada schools have been largely neglected. Today, only children from the working class and deprived sections of society attend government schools,” he noted, adding that the KDA bears a greater responsibility to address this concern now more than ever.
In response, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said he has adopted 23 government schools in his BTM Layout constituency.
He told DH that after restoration efforts at a government school in Ejipura, which now boasts state-of-the-art facilities comparable to private English-medium schools, student enrolment and overall academic performance have improved dramatically.
The KDA chairman said restoring Kannada schools is a crucial step in preserving the language and culture of Karnataka.
Published 29 August 2024, 21:52 IST