African swine fever: Vigil heightened along Kerala border in Mysuru district

In view of the detection of African swine fever in Kerala, officials have intensified checking at Bavali checkpost, on Karnataka-Kerala border, in Heggadadevankote (H D) taluk of Mysuru district.
A team of officials, comprising taluk health officer Dr T Ravikumar, tahsildar Sannaramappa and assistant director for animal husbandry Dr Prasanna, visited the Bavali checkpost and inspected the preparations.
Dr Prasanna said, “African swine fever was reported in the first week of August in Kerala. It is a highly contagious viral disease in pigs. In its acute form, the disease results in high mortality. It spreads from animal to animal. However, the virus does not affect people and there is no impact on human health”.
Ramappa said that two teams had been formed by the animal husbandry department. “One team will function from 6 am to 2 pm and another from 2 pm to 6 pm. They will be on their toes, inspecting every vehicle that passes through the checkpost,” he added.