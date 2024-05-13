After 3-year wait, Karnataka govt gets Centre's nod to roll out climate plan

Bengaluru: The state government is all set to implement a climate action plan which was prepared in 2021 and recently approved by the central government. This comes at a time when Karnataka is facing one of its worst droughts and gearing up for an above-normal monsoon.

‘The Karnataka State Action Plan on Climate Change — Version 2’ was sent to the Ministry of Environment Forests and Climate Change (MOEF & CC) in April 2021. Three years later, the state has received the approval to execute the same.

The development commissioner, who held multiple meetings with 42 line departments, expressed confidence that the plan would come into force soon after the model code of conduct is lifted in June. With this, Karnataka will become one of the first states to implement the climate plan.