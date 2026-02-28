<p>Shivamogga (Karnataka): Three persons have been arrested in connection with cyber fraud cases involving more than Rs 82 crore and 352 complaints registered nationwide, police said here on Friday.</p>.<p>The accused have been booked by the cybercrime police station under Section 66(D) of the Information Technology Act and Sections 318(4) and 319(2) of the BNS.</p>.<p>According to Karnataka Police, the prime accused, 43-year-old Jagadish C, allegedly lured a complainant, Wilson, with a promise of commission and persuaded him to open a bank account.</p>.<p>Jagadish later took control of the account and, by impersonating the complainant, fraudulently transferred large sums of money, police said.</p>.Cyber fraud busted: Six arrested for Rs 2 crore scam in single day.<p>Jagadish, a resident of Sharadamma Compound in Sharavathi Nagar, Shivamogga, runs an electronics business, police said.</p>.<p>The other two accused have been identified as Arshad (39), a fish trader from Shankarpura in Chikkamagaluru, and Ananth T (34), a marketing professional from Hosamane in Shivamogga.</p>.<p>Police said 15 bank accounts used for illegal fund transfers have been frozen.</p>.<p>More than Rs 14.71 crore was routed through these accounts linked to over 352 fraud complaints registered nationwide.</p>.<p>The total cheating amount stood at Rs 82 crore, police said.</p>.<p>Two mobile phones, 11 ATM cards, nine QR code scanners and 15 Airtel SIM cards have been seized from the accused.</p>.<p>The trio was produced before a court, which remanded them to judicial custody, police said, adding that efforts are on to trace other absconding suspects.</p>