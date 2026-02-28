Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

After 352 complaints nationwide, 3 arrested in Karnataka for cyber fraud worth Rs 82 crore

The accused have been booked by the cybercrime police station under Section 66(D) of the Information Technology Act and Sections 318(4) and 319(2) of the BNS.
Last Updated : 27 February 2026, 19:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 February 2026, 19:42 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

Follow us on :

Follow Us