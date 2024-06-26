After 4 dead in retaining wall collapse, revenue minister orders survey of houses in vulnerable areas

Mangaluru: Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda has directed all gram panchayats to conduct a survey of houses located in vulnerable areas.

Speaking after visiting Madani nagara near Kuthar where four members of a family lost their lives after the retaining wall collapsed, he said after identifying vulnerable houses— the district administration must ensure that none resides in such houses during the monsoon season when the region receives heavy showers.

There are several houses in sloppy areas in Dakshina Kannada district. In some places, there is no space to build a retaining wall, the minister observed. The survey should be conducted immediately, he added.

Gowda said awareness should be created among the families residing in vulnerable areas by ensuring that they are provided with alternative arrangements during the rainfall.