After 4 dead in retaining wall collapse, revenue minister orders survey of houses in vulnerable areas

Mangaluru: Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda has directed all gram panchayats to conduct a survey of houses located in vulnerable areas.
Speaking after visiting Madani nagara near Kuthar where four members of a family lost their lives after the retaining wall collapsed, he said after identifying vulnerable houses— the district administration must ensure that none resides in such houses during the monsoon season when the region receives heavy showers.
There are several houses in sloppy areas in Dakshina Kannada district. In some places, there is no space to build a retaining wall, the minister observed. The survey should be conducted immediately, he added.
Gowda said awareness should be created among the families residing in vulnerable areas by ensuring that they are provided with alternative arrangements during the rainfall.
Terming the incident as unfortunate, he said Deputy Commissioner Mulai Muhilan MP will provide appropriate compensation under the guidance of Assembly Speaker UT Khader as soon as possible to the lone surviving member of the family. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has also condoled the deaths and asked me to visit the spot to ensure all assistance.
The minister said the incident occurred while the family members were asleep and was reported around 3 am. It has been raining heavily since Tuesday evening. Krishna Byre Gowda said "We cannot prevent natural disasters. In a sloppy area hills have been cut to build houses and retaining walls. This is a serious issue. People continue to build houses by cutting hills. Preventive measures should be taken."
Local residents said that they had experienced minor electric shocks after entering the house soon after they got the information of the mishap. Later, the local electrician disconnected the power supply to the house. Friends of the victims Riyana and Rifana, were inconsolable.
Published 26 June 2024, 16:44 IST