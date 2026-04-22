<p>Gundlupet (Chamarajanagar dist): After a long wait of five years, people who lost their family members due to shortage of medical oxygen during the Covid-19 at Chamarajanagar district hospital, got their appointment orders on Tuesday. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah issued employment letters to them at an event in Gundlupet taluk.</p>.Chamarajanagar oxygen tragedy: Karnataka to give government jobs to kin of victims.<p>It may be mentioned that the Oxygen tragedy claimed the lives of 30 people on May 2, 2021. Five years later, after multiple petitions and demonstrations, the Karnataka government has given jobs to members from 25 families.</p>