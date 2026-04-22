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After 5-year wait, Chamarajanagar oxygen tragedy victims get job offer letters

It may be mentioned that the Oxygen tragedy claimed the lives of 30 people on May 2, 2021.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 23:24 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 23:24 IST
Karnataka NewsEmploymentChamarajanagar

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